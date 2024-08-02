Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.62 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.62 million and $25,997.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,651.60 or 0.99968793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00065513 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

