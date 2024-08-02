Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Hess by 44.0% during the first quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,394,000 after buying an additional 337,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 31.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 218,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HES traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.38. 300,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

