Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

HIBB stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

