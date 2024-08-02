Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 2,054 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $204,886.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $381,877.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,596. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.