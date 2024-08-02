HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.02

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.61 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.