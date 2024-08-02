holoride Price Tops $0.0034 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. holoride has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $34,324.03 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.95 or 0.04917280 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001764 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00335262 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,551.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.