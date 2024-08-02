Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $396.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $348.14 and last traded at $350.27. 1,000,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,391,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.58.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

