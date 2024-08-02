HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of HTBI opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

