Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

