HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
HSBC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.2% annually over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
HSBC Stock Down 6.0 %
NYSE HSBC opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.50.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
