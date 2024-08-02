Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 499.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $24.87 on Friday, hitting $354.90. 55,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.58 and its 200 day moving average is $380.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

