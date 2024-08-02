Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $15.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.77. The stock had a trading volume of 658,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.86.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

