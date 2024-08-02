HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $45,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $502.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,519. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

