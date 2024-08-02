HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $630.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $481.63 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $554.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

