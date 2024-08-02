Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSON stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

