Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Humana updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Up 0.0 %

Humana stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.11. 313,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.54. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.



Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.10.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

