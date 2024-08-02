Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-$6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.35. 277,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,913. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

