Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.150 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.83. 85,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

