Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance
HUTCY stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong
