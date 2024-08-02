iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,592. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.44. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.