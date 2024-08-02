iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.60. 465,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.57. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

