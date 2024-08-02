iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 967.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 376,506 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Stock Down 2.2 %

Masco stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

