iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

