iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,665 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $87,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TopBuild by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

TopBuild Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE BLD traded down $23.86 on Friday, hitting $429.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.13 and its 200 day moving average is $406.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

