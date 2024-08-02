iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 431,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,165,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,398,000 after buying an additional 63,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.2 %

HPE traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,166,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,900. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

