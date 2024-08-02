iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow 5,340 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow 5,340 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.19. The stock had a trading volume of 550,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,570. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

