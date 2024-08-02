iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

