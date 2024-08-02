iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rollins by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rollins by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,373 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,547,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,867. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

