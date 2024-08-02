iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.1% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

HWM traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,562. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

