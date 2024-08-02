iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.72. 2,640,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

