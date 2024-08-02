iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $609,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYV stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
