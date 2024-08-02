iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $609,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.