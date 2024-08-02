iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $668,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after buying an additional 163,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gentex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Gentex by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 727,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Gentex Trading Down 1.9 %

GNTX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,209. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.