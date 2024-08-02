iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,300,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $9.85 on Friday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,410. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.