iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $48,342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $56.08. 2,425,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,127. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

