iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,803 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in News by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in News by 1,006.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWS traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 330,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

