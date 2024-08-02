iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

SBA Communications Trading Up 3.5 %

SBAC traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.