iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $242.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,363. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

