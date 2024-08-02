iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

MetLife stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.78. 5,238,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,505. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

