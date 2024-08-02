iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Generac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.52.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.54. 944,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

