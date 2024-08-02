iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,560 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE PFG traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $75.10. 819,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.