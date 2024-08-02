iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

DLTR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.46. 1,879,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,772. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $152.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

