iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,290,000 after acquiring an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

