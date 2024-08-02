iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,413. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

