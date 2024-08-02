iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

DINO stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. 1,082,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

