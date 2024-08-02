iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,230 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,230 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.53. 665,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

