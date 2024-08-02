iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 2,566,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,533. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

