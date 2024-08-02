iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Textron by 1,611.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 407,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXT stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.60. 977,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,770. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

