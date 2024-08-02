iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

