iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.4 %

CPB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.56. 2,207,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,271. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

