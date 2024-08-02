Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.42

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 29324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

